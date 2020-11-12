Left Menu
Local entrepreneurs revive Berinag tea

The entrepreneurs have planted the variety on 8.7 hectares of private  land in Berinag sub-division of the district through a co-operative body and grown approximately 3,500 kg of the tea leaves in one year, an official said.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 12-11-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A group of young entrepreneurs have revived Berinag Tea, a legendary brand which ruled the tea markets of London, Kolkata and China for decades till the 1960s because of its distinctive flavour and aroma. The entrepreneurs have planted the variety on 8.7 hectares of private land in Berinag sub-division of the district through a co-operative body and grown approximately 3,500 kg of the tea leaves in one year, an official said. "It is a good initiative that some young entrepreneurs have revived the tea brand that used to rule the tea markets of London, Kolkata, and China from the year 1900 to 1964," General Manager of the District Industries Centre Kavita Bhagat, who launched packets of the tea brand on Uttarakhand state foundation day on November 9, said. "We have launched half kg packets of the variety into the market for a start and will expand both its production and packaging depending on how it is received by buyers," said Vinod Karki, Chairperson of Parvatiya Chay Utpadak Swayata Sahkari Samiti in Pankhu village of Berinag, the cooperative through which production of the brand has been revived. "We plan to produce 15,000 Kg of Berinag tea leaves by next year provided it sells," he said. Production of the variety was begun after receiving financial assistance from the banks under the Centre's MSME scheme, he said. The farmers of the area are ready to give their land to produce tea leaves as their other crops are being destroyed by wild animals, he said. Six villages of the area have given their land for tea production so far and some more villages may come forward in the near future. "This is the first cooperative in the state that has started production of tea leaves in the state," said a tea board official.

Berinag tea may easily fetch a price of Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per kg in any auction house. "It is produced from a wild tea plant brought to Berinag from China by the British in the 19th century. It has a taste different from other tea plants in the country due to the Himalayan soil, wind and snow," said Meenakshi Tiwari, development officer at the sub regional office of the tea board, Government of India at Almora. According to the official, Berinag tea was known in the British era for its sparkling golden leaves, flowery aroma and lasting flavour.

Till it remained in the market, Berinag tea used to get the highest prices in London, Beijing and Kolkata auction houses, Tiwari said. Tea gardens in Berinag were successfully run by Thakur Dan Singh Bisht till his death in 1964 after which the business declined for a variety of factors including encroachment of land by settlers..

