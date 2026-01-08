Lankan garment manufacturers have tariff-free access to UK market: British envoy

Sri Lankan garment manufacturers have gained unprecedented access to the UK markets under liberalised trade rules, a top British diplomat said on Thursday. British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Andrew Patrick also said that the changes allow manufacturers to source up to 100 per cent of inputs for garments from any country worldwide, while maintaining tariff-free access to the UK market.

Under the liberalisation of conditions, fewer processing requirements now apply, removing the previous rule that two significant manufacturing processes must take place in Sri Lanka.

The liberalised rules, which came into effect on January 1, 2026, also include the creation of an Asia Regional Cumulation Group of 18 countries applicable to all other exports from Sri Lanka. It will enable Sri Lankan manufacturers to source materials from regional partners whilst maintaining preferential tariff benefits.

"The reforms that are now in force demonstrate the UK's commitment to creating shared prosperity through trade partnerships. By simplifying rules of origin, we are supporting Sri Lanka's economic growth by improving market access to the UK,'' Patrick said.

''We recognise the Sri Lankan government's ambition for export growth and continue to advocate for improved utilisation of the scheme. Therefore, I invite exporters to explore how they can benefit from these reforms and access the zero tariffs," he added.

The UK is Sri Lanka's second-largest garment export market, valued at USD 675 million approx, with exports expected to increase significantly under the new arrangements.

