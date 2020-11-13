4,052 ceasefire violations reported this year by Pakistan: Indian Army

As many as 4,052 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have been reported this year, sources from the Indian Army informed on Friday. Out of these, 128 ceasefires took place in November and 394 in October.

As many as 3,233 incidents were reported last year. In recent events, 11 Pakistani soldiers were killed in a retaliatory firing by the Indian Army on Friday after Pakistan soldiers initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations Friday. (ANI)

