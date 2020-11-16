Left Menu
Seven killed as vehicle falls into stream in Himachal's Mandi

Seven people were killed while one suffered injuries after a vehicle fell down in Suketi Khad stream near Pullghrat area of Mandi district in the wee hours of Monday.

ANI | Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 16-11-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 10:38 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

