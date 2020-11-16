Left Menu
Development News Edition

India records more daily COVID-19 recoveries than new cases for 44 successive days

Keeping the record of COVID-19 recovery steady for the 44th day, 43,851 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours in India against just 30,548 new cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 14:33 IST
India records more daily COVID-19 recoveries than new cases for 44 successive days
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Keeping the record of COVID-19 recovery steady for the 44th day, 43,851 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours in India against just 30,548 new cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday. "India continued an unbroken trend of daily new recoveries outpacing daily new additions for the 44th day," the statement said.

This translates to a net reduction of 13,303 in active caseload, which is now at 4,65,478, the MoHFW stated. Daily new cases numbering 30,548 is a historic low that assumes significance given many countries in Europe and America are experiencing a continuous steep rise in daily new cases, said an official statement.

The government's efforts to continue to maintain high levels of comprehensive testing have resulted in bringing down the net positivity to sustained low levels. The recovery rate has improved to 93.27 per cent today. The total recovered cases stand at 82,49,579, the Health Ministry stated.

Around 78.59 per cent of the recovered cases reported in the last 24 hours are from 10 states/Union Territories (UT). Delhi saw the greatest number of recoveries as 7,606 confirmed cases recovered. Kerala registered 6,684 daily recoveries followed by West Bengal reporting 4,480 new recoveries.

The Health Ministry stated, 76.63 per cent of the new cases have been reported from 10 states/UTs. Kerala recorded 4,581 new cases. Delhi, which saw a surge in new cases over the last few days reported only 3,235 new cases on Sunday, followed closely by West Bengal, which reported 3,053 new cases.

Around 78.85 per cent of the 435 new deaths are concentrated in 10 states/UTs. About a fifth, 21.84 per cent of new fatalities are reported from Delhi, which reported 95 deaths, overtaking Maharashtra. Maharashtra reported 60 fatalities, which is 13.79 per cent of the new fatalities.

Fourteen states/UTs have death per million higher than the national average of 94. 13 and states/UTs have a case fatality rate higher than national average, the Health Ministry stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Beijing Review Africa Bureau hands over books to SA Government

A book handover ceremony, hosted by the Beijing Review Africa Bureau and organised by the Global Max Media Group, was held in Pretoria earlier this month.Ni Yanshuo, the Chief Reporter of Beijing Review Africa Bureau, presented 50 copies of...

Sterling slips; speculators' bearish bets increase

Sterling slipped in early London trading on Monday as Brexit talks resumed in Brussels, while bearish bets on the pound increased for the second week running. European shares hovered near nine-month highs as stronger-than-expected Chinese f...

Australian team to form "barefoot circle" during India series

Australian players will form a barefoot circle to acknowledge the culture of indigenous people before every series, starting with the ODI contest against India, said pacer Pat Cummins, who admitted that his team has not done enough to suppo...

Spain's BBVA to sell U.S. banking arm to PNC for $11.6 billion

Spains BBVA is to sell its U.S. business to PNC Financial Services Group Inc for 11.6 billion in cash, in one of the biggest global banking deals this year. The sale will further consolidate the U.S. banking sector, but has also instantly p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020