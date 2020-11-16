Left Menu
PM Modi unveils Statue of Peace to mark 151st Birth Anniversary of Jainacharya

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the Jainacharya and the spiritual leaders present on the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 15:36 IST
The Prime Minister said India has always shown the path of peace, non-violence and friendship to the world. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBBhubaneswar)

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today unveiled 'Statue of Peace' to mark the 151st Birth Anniversary celebrations of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj, via video conferencing. The Statue unveiled in the honour of the Jain acharya has been named as 'Statue of Peace'. The 151-inch tall statue has been made from Ashtadhatu i.e. 8 metals, with Copper being the major constituent, and is installed at Vijay Vallabh Sadhana Kendra, Jetpura, in Pali, Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the Jainacharya and the spiritual leaders present on the occasion. Mentioning two 'Vallabhs', Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and the Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj, the Prime Minister said that he feels blessed by the fact that after dedicating the world's tallest statue of Sardar Patel- 'Statue of Unity', he is getting the opportunity to unveil the 'Statue of Peace' of the Jainacharya Shri Vijay Vallabh.

Reiterating his stress on 'vocal for local' Shri Modi requested that as happened during the freedom struggle, all the spiritual leaders should amplify the message of AatmNirbharta and preach about the benefits of 'vocal for local'. He also said that the way the country supported the local during the Diwali festival is an energizing feeling.

The Prime Minister said India has always shown the path of peace, non-violence and friendship to the world. Today the world is looking towards India for similar guidance. If you look at the history of India, whenever the need arose, some saintly figure emerged to guide the society, Acharya Vijay Vallabh was one such saint. Mentioning the educational institutions established by the Jainacharya, the Prime Minister praised his efforts to make the country AatmNirbhar in the field of education as he established many institutes imbued with Indian values in states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. He said these institutions have given so many industrialists, judges, doctors, and engineers who have given yeoman service to the nation.

The Prime Minister underscored the debt that the country owes to the efforts of these institutions in the field of women's education. These institutions kept the flame of female education alive in those difficult times. The Jainacharya established many institutions for girl children and brought women to the mainstream. He said the life of Acharya Vijay Vallabh ji was full of kindness, compassion and love for every living being. With his blessings, Bird Hospital and many gaushalas are running in the country today. These are not ordinary institutions. These are the embodiment of the spirit of India and the hallmarks of India and Indian values.

(With Inputs from PIB)

