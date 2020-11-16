Left Menu
EPFO facilitates multiple options for EPS pensioners to submit DLC

In addition to the 135 regional offices and 117 district offices of EPFO, EPS pensioners can now submit DLC at pension disbursing bank branch and nearest post offices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:39 IST
Recently, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has launched the doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) service for pensioners. Image Credit: ANI

All pensioners of Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS'95) are required to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP) / Digital Life Certificate (DLC) each year to continue drawing a pension. In the current scenario of COVID-19 pandemic, the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has facilitated multiple options for EPS pensioners to submit their DLC, close to their home or at their doorstep. JPP submitted through all these modes/agencies are equally valid.

In addition to the 135 regional offices and 117 district offices of EPFO, EPS pensioners can now submit DLC at pension disbursing bank branch and nearest post offices. DLC can also be submitted at the nation-wide network of over 3.65 lakh Common Services Centers (CSC). Apart from this, EPS pensioners can also submit DLC using the UMANG app.

Recently, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has launched the doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) service for pensioners. EPS pensioners can now submit an online request for availing doorstep DLC service on payment of a nominal fee. A postman from the nearest Post Office will visit a pensioner and complete the process of generating DLC at the home of the pensioner only.

As per fresh guidelines, EPS pensioners can now submit DLC at any time during the year, as per their convenience. The life certificate will remain valid for one year from the date of submission of DLC. The pensioners who have been issued Pension Payment Order (PPO) in 2020 need not upload JPP till completion of one year. Earlier, all EPS pensioners were required to submit the DLC in the month of November. This resulted in difficulties faced by pensioners due to long queues and generated a rush for submission of Digital Life Certificate. This pro-pensioner step has been taken to provide hassle-free social security cover to EPS pensioners.

Senior citizens are at a higher risk for severe illness from Coronavirus. During this difficult time of Covid-19 pandemic, EPFO stands with its pensioners by ensuring timely release of pension and bringing services at their doorstep. These initiatives will benefit approximately 67 lakh EPS pensioners out of which about 21 lakh are widow/widower, children and orphan pensioners.

(With Inputs from PIB)

