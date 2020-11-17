Left Menu
Two suspected militants arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell

Two suspected militants, residents of Jammu and Kashmir, were arrested on Monday night, Delhi Police's Special Cell said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 09:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two suspected militants, residents of Jammu and Kashmir, were arrested on Monday night, Delhi Police's Special Cell said. The police recovered two semi-automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap near the Millennium Park, Sarai Kale Khan last night to nab them. The suspected militants have been identified as Abdul Latif (22) and Ashraf Khatana (20) who are residents of Baramulla and Kupwara respectively in Jammu and Kashmir. "On the basis of the information a trap was laid near Millennium Park, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi and at about 10:15 PM. 2 suspected militants who are residents of J&K namely Abdul Latif resident of Sopore, Baramulla, and Mohd. Ashraf Khatana resident of Kupwara have been apprehended. 2 semi-automatic pistols; along with 10 live cartridges have been recovered from them," Delhi Police's Special Cell said.

Earlier in August, Delhi Police Special Cell arrested ISIS operative Yusuf Khan after a brief exchange of fire averting a major terror strike in the national capital. (ANI)

