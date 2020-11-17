Goa Cong leader Urfan Mulla resigns from party

Goa Congress leader Urfan Mulla on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee primary membership.

"I, Urfan Mulla, hereby tender my resignation from all the Prime Membership from Goa Pradesh Congress w.e.f 10:30 pm on 16/11/2020. Thanks for your support and all the best," Mulla's letter read.

Earlier on Monday, Mulla had said that there was a lack of unity among senior party leaders in the state and they were only fighting for personal gains. No one was bothered by the party or minority issues, he had alleged. (ANI)