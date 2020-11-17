Left Menu
Ladakh reports 97 fresh COVID-19 cases, active cases stand at 944

Ninety-seven fresh cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Ladakh in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 7,493 with 944 active cases, Directorate of Health, Administration of Union territory of Ladakh said here on Tuesday.

ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 17-11-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 14:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ninety-seven fresh cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Ladakh in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 7,493 with 944 active cases, Directorate of Health, Administration of Union territory of Ladakh said here on Tuesday. With a recovery rate of 86 per cent, 6,456 people were cured and the death toll stood at 90.

Treatment is currently being given to 80 patients and 802 patients are isolating inside their home according to the statement. Leh reported 5,544 cases till now with 833 active COVID-19 cases. The recovery rate is 84 per cent with 4,658 discharges and 53 fatalities till now.

A total of 1,949 cases were reported in Kargil so far with 1,798 cured cases and 111 fatalities. (ANI)

  Leh

