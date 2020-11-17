Left Menu
CRPF alerts troops after police arrested two suspected militants from Delhi

An alert has been issued by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after Delhi Police arrested two suspected militants from the national capital.

17-11-2020
CRPF alerts troops after police arrested two suspected militants from Delhi
Two suspected terrorists - residents of Jammu and Kashmir - were arrested last night by Delhi Police Special Cell (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Troops have been asked to keep a high level of alertness, strengthen camps' security and keep a strict eye on the movement of any suspicious persons around camps. The CRPF has also said possibility of the presence of colleagues of arrested suspects or other terrorists outfits cannot be ruled out. Hence security has been tightened by the CRPF in all camps.

Accordingly to the alert, while briefing about do's and don'ts the alert says, "Presence of their colleagues and terrorists of other outfits cannot be ruled out." The force, which is deployed in Jammu and Kashmir and involved in operations to eliminate terrorists has asked to keep all security precautions to avoid any kind of incident. CRPF has also asked its troops to strictly carry out access control so that no one can breach any kind of security camps and posts.

Both the suspects are from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla and Kupwara area. Delhi police anti-terror wing Special cell had arrested two suspected militants on Monday late night near Sarai Kale Khan.

"On the basis of the information a trap was laid near Millennium Park, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi and at about 10:15 PM. 2 suspected militants who are residents of J&K namely Abdul Latif resident of Sopore, Baramulla, and Mohd. Ashraf Khatana resident of Kupwara have been apprehended. 2 semi-automatic pistols; along with 10 live cartridges have been recovered from them," Delhi Police's Special Cell had said. (ANI)

