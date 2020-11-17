Andhra Pradesh reports 1,395 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 1,395 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the state to 8,56,159. "In the last 24 hours, 66,778 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 1,395 of them are detected COVID-positive. With this, total cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 8,56,159. Of the total cases, there are 16,985 active cases," Andhra Pradesh State COVID nodal officer said.

"In the past 24 hours, 2293 persons are recovered. The total recovered cases are 8,32,284 while nine deaths were reported in the state," the nodal officer added. The deaths reported were - two each in Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts; one each in Anantapur, East Godavari and Kadapa districts.

The total deaths in the state have increased to 6,890. (ANI)