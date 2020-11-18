4 dead in Gujarat's Surendranagar after car driver loses control
Four people died near Kothariya village in Surendranagar district after the driver of their car lost control of the steering wheel on Wednesday morning.ANI | Surendranagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 18-11-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 10:34 IST
Four people died near Kothariya village in Surendranagar district after the driver of their car lost control of the steering wheel on Wednesday morning.
Further details are awaited.
In another road accident in Vadodara, 11 people died after two trucks collided with each other at Waghodia Crossing Highway. (ANI)