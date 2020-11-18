SABC Board implored to consider all possible options to preserve jobs

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has implored the SABC Board to consider all possible options with an aim to preserve jobs at the public broadcaster.

Ndabeni-Abrahams made the call during a meeting on Tuesday evening following disturbing developments at the public broadcaster on the day.

The Minister, together with Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana and other senior officials of the department called an urgent meeting with the SABC Board and executive management of the SABC to account to the Minister on the merits of continuing with the retrenchment process currently underway at the SABC.

The meeting also gave the Minister an opportunity to hear from all board members on the proposed retrenchments at the SABC, and to also consider the alternative voices of board members on the matter.

The SABC will this morning appear before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications to provide an account of the retrenchment process, and any contingencies they have in place to mitigate the current strife with employees and unions.

The Minister will also provide remarks on the matter for considerations by the Portfolio Committee and recommend a way forward.

"I would like to call on the employees of the public broadcaster to exercise restraint and patience during this period of intervention by the Department and Parliament," Ndabeni-Abrahams said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)