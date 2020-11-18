Left Menu
Development News Edition

SABC Board implored to consider all possible options to preserve jobs

Ndabeni-Abrahams made the call during a meeting on Tuesday evening following disturbing developments at the public broadcaster on the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-11-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 14:34 IST
SABC Board implored to consider all possible options to preserve jobs
The meeting also gave the Minister an opportunity to hear from all board members on the proposed retrenchments at the SABC, and to also consider the alternative voices of board members on the matter. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has implored the SABC Board to consider all possible options with an aim to preserve jobs at the public broadcaster.

Ndabeni-Abrahams made the call during a meeting on Tuesday evening following disturbing developments at the public broadcaster on the day.

The Minister, together with Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana and other senior officials of the department called an urgent meeting with the SABC Board and executive management of the SABC to account to the Minister on the merits of continuing with the retrenchment process currently underway at the SABC.

The meeting also gave the Minister an opportunity to hear from all board members on the proposed retrenchments at the SABC, and to also consider the alternative voices of board members on the matter.

The SABC will this morning appear before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications to provide an account of the retrenchment process, and any contingencies they have in place to mitigate the current strife with employees and unions.

The Minister will also provide remarks on the matter for considerations by the Portfolio Committee and recommend a way forward.

"I would like to call on the employees of the public broadcaster to exercise restraint and patience during this period of intervention by the Department and Parliament," Ndabeni-Abrahams said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands protest in Berlin against Merkel's coronavirus plans

Several thousand people banging saucepans and blowing whistles gathered in central Berlin on Wednesday to protest against Angela Merkels plans to give her government powers to enforce restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavi...

Britain to ban new petrol cars by 2030 on road to net zero emissions

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030, five years earlier than previously planned, as part of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson is casting as a green revolution to cut emissions to net zero by 2050. John...

This year has taught me importance of being mentally strong: Suraj Karkera

In June this year when the Indian men and womens hockey core probable groups were allowed to take a break to be with their families after a series of nationwide lockdowns, goalkeeper Suraj Karkera had decided to stay back in SAI, Bengaluru ...

Guj: 11 killed, 16 injured in truck crash near Vadodara

At least 11 people died and 16 others were injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling rammed into another truck on the outskirts of Gujarats Vadodara city early Wednesday morning, police said. The accident took place at Waghodi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020