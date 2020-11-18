Tusker electrocuted, farm owner detained
A tusker was killed after it came into contact with an electric fence around a banana grove near Mettupalayam in the district in the early hours of Wednesday, forest officials said. The particular elephant, before getting electrocuted, had destroyed some banana trees, they said.
A tusker was killed after it came into contact with an electric fence around a banana grove near Mettupalayam in the district in the early hours of Wednesday, forest officials said. Preliminary investigations revealed that the farm owner had illegally electrified the fence to keep wild animals off, they said.
The farm owner has been detained for interrogation, according to police. The particular elephant, before getting electrocuted, had destroyed some banana trees, they said.