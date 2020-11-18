Left Menu
Development News Edition

Danish agriculture minister steps down over illegal mink order

Denmark's minister for food and agriculture said on Wednesday he would step down due to a lack of confidence from fellow lawmakers following an illegal order by the government to cull the country's farmed mink. "I have today informed the Prime Minister that I wish to resign from the Government.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:14 IST
Danish agriculture minister steps down over illegal mink order

Denmark's minister for food and agriculture said on Wednesday he would step down due to a lack of confidence from fellow lawmakers following an illegal order by the government to cull the country's farmed mink.

"I have today informed the Prime Minister that I wish to resign from the Government. I realize that there isn't the necessary support for me among the parliamentary parties," Food and Agriculture Minister Mogens Jensen said on Twitter. The move comes as the government is facing its biggest crisis yet during the pandemic after it illegally ordered the culling of all farmed mink earlier this month to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including a new, mutated strain.

Two weeks ago, authorities drafted the military and police to help Denmark's 1,100 mink farmers cull their 17 million mink, one of the world's biggest herds of the animals, which are bred for their fur. The government's drastic decision came after health authorities said the mink industry posed a risk to public health in the country due to widespread outbreaks on farms, exacerbated by the find of a mutated virus strain, which it said could compromise the efficacy of future vaccines.

"It is wise that Mogens Jensen is retiring. There was no other way forward," political leader of government ally Socialists People's Party, Pia Olsen Dyhr, said on Twitter. Opposition parties welcomed Jensen's decision, but redirected their attention towards Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who they say is also accountable, and called for an independent investigation into the government's actions.

"Mogens Jensen shouldn't take all the heat for a decision that was actually made in the Prime Minister's office. So Mette Frederiksen must take responsibility," head of populist Danish People's Party, Kristian Thulesen Dahl, said on Twitter. Danes' trust in the government has plummeted in the last weeks following the order, according to a study by Aarhus University, with just over half saying they trust the government in mid-November, down from a July-high of more than 75%.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Rohit Danu banking on 'scoring mentality' to succeed in maiden season

Former junior India international and Indian Arrows forward Rohit Danu is confident that his scoring mentality will help him succeed in the upcoming seventh season of the Indian Super League ISL. Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will fac...

Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Five deaths, 948 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana Hyderabad Telangana recorded 948 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 2.59 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,415 with five more fatalities. MDS2...

Stubble burning continues in parts of Punjab

Several farmers continue to burn stubble near Jalandhars Phillaur area in Punjab, on Wednesday. We are helpless, we dont have any option. The government doesnt help us or provide any kind of subsidy, says a farmer.Stubble burning is a proce...

Pradhan calls for reducing imports of finished steel goods

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday called for reducing imports of finished steel goods. He urged the industry to leverage technology and resources available in the country.We are the second largest producer of steel in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020