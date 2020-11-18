Left Menu
UP rape victim who attempted self-immolation dies in Delhi hospital

The rape victim who allegedly attempted self-immolation after being pressurized to withdraw her complaint in Uttar Pradesh's Jahangirabad, passed away at a hospital in Delhi on Wednesday.

ANI | Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:09 IST
Santosh K Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A rape survivor who allegedly attempted self-immolation after being pressurized by the accused's family to withdraw her complaint in Uttar Pradesh's Jahangirabad, passed away at a hospital in Delhi on Wednesday. "We have collected all evidence from the scene. Five of the seven accused have been arrested. Efforts are on to nab the other accused," said Santosh K Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

A local court has sent the five accused to 14-day judicial custody, after they were arrested earlier today. The woman on Tuesday attempted to set herself on fire here after she was allegedly pressurized to withdraw her complaint against a man who was arrested for allegedly raping her.

Speaking to reporters, SSP Bulandshahr had said, "Victim attempted self-immolation as she was pressurised to go in for compromise regarding the case by a family member of accused." The SSP said, "An information was received in Jahangirabad police station regarding a rape incident in the month of August. The accused was arrested and sent to jail. The accused is a resident of a different village than that of the victim." (ANI)

