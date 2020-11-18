Left Menu
Auditor-General grants MDDA unqualified audit with no findings

The MDDA is a statutory development agency established in 2003 in terms of the MDDA Act 14 of 2002, to promote and ensure media development and diversity. 

18-11-2020
The agency said the clean audit is testimony to its responsible, efficient and effective use of both public funds and the funds it receives from mainstream media in the pursuance of its legislated mandate. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) has granted the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) an unqualified audit with no findings (clean audit opinion) for the 2019/20 financial year.

"This achievement means that the agency has not only maintained its unbroken record of unqualified audit opinions since its inception by an Act of Parliament in 2002 but that it has achieved a clean audit ahead of the planned 2021/22 target," the MDDA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agency said the clean audit is testimony to its responsible, efficient and effective use of both public funds and the funds it receives from mainstream media in the pursuance of its legislated mandate.

"On behalf of the entire MDDA management and staff, I would like to thank the Board of Directors for their unwavering support and guidance throughout the year.

"My appreciation also goes to the entire MDDA staff for their steadfast commitment to maintaining the highest levels of governance, while contributing towards building a better South Africa through the promotion and growth of a vibrant community media sector that gives a voice to all our people," MDDA Chief Executive Officer, Zukiswa Potye, said.

The MDDA is a statutory development agency established in 2003 in terms of the MDDA Act 14 of 2002, to promote and ensure media development and diversity.

It was set up as a partnership between the South African government and major print and broadcasting companies to assist in developing community media and small commercial media in South Africa.

The agency provides the platform to redress exclusions and marginalisation of disadvantaged communities and persons in the media, community media and small commercial sector.

This is effected by supporting community media projects and research projects through financial aid, technical assistance and lobbying initiatives.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

