Left Menu
Development News Edition

Efforts afoot to grant, safeguard rights of forest dwellers, communities as per 2006 Act in J-KK

Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the implementation of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, and Rules in Jammu and Kashmir which have been made applicable post-enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:20 IST
Efforts afoot to grant, safeguard rights of forest dwellers, communities as per 2006 Act in J-KK
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the implementation of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, and Rules in Jammu and Kashmir which have been made applicable post-enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019. According to a press statement from the Department of information and public relations, Work on this had already begun by the departments of Tribal Affairs, and Forest, Ecology and Environment in October 2020.

The press statement read, "It may be pointed out that the Forest Rights Act of 2006 provides for granting of rights to forest dwellers across the country. This central Act was, however, not applicable or implemented in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 14 years. It became applicable to J&K only after 31st October 2019, hence, recognizing the rights of forest-dwelling communities for the first time in the Union Territory." "It was decided that the 'survey of claimants' by the Forest Rights Committees for assessing the nature and extent of rights being claimed at village level be completed by 15-01-2021, for their further submission to the respective Sub-Divisional Committees. The Sub-Divisional Committees shall complete the process of scrutiny of claims and preparation of 'record of forest rights' by or before 31-01-2021. Similarly, the District Level Committees shall consider and approve the record and grant forest rights by 01-03-2021," the statement read.

According to the statement, It was informed that under the Act, the forest-dwelling scheduled tribes and other traditional forest dwellers will be provided with the rights over forest land for the purpose of habitation or self-cultivation/livelihood; ownership, access to collect, use, and dispose of minor forest produce, and entitlement to seasonal resources among others. However, the rights conferred under this Act shall be heritable but not alienable or transferrable. The Act further provides that on the recommendation of Gram Sabha, forest land up to one hectare can be diverted for the purpose of developing government facilities including schools, hospitals, minor water bodies, rainwater harvesting structures, minor irrigation canals, vocational training centers, non-conventional sources of energy, roads, etc.

The Act also empowers the holders of forest rights, and Gram Sabhas to protect the wildlife, forest, biodiversity, catchment areas, water sources and other ecologically sensitive areas, besides ensuring that the habitat of forest-dwelling STs and other traditional forest dwellers is preserved from any form of destructive practices affecting their cultural and natural heritage. The statement further read the Chief Secretary impressed upon the Forest department to immediately constitute the 4-tier committees including- State Level Monitoring Committee, District Level Committee, Sub-Divisional Level Committee, and Forest Rights Committee; to implement the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act 2006 in J&K.

For periodic review of the process and procedures associated with the Forest Rights Act and Rules, the Forest department was asked to devise a suitable review mechanism along with monitoring formats. Commissioner Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests were present in the meeting.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate panel votes to advance FAA certification reform bill

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday votec unanimously to approve a bill to reform how the Federal Aviation Administration FAA certifies new airplanes after two deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people and raised questions...

Allow antigen testing in pharmacies, Madrid region tells Spanish government

The Madrid capital region is pressing the Spanish government to allow pharmacies to carry out mass antigen testing for COVID-19, tapping into a broad debate on the efficiency of the rapid tests.Antigen kits are less precise than standard PC...

Extortion, bio-warfare and terrorism: Extremists are exploiting the pandemic, says UN report

Terrorist, violent extremist and organized criminal groups are trying to take advantage of the Coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic to expand their activities and jeopardize the efficacy and credibility of response measures by governments,...

Wearing masks compulsory even inside personal vehicles: Delhi Govt to HC

Delhi Government on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that any person moving around in his personal or official vehicle must wear masks compulsorily. Delhi Government in its affidavit submitted that guidelines are very clear cut and said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020