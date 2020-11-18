Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAEA and U.S. pressure Iran over uranium particles at 'atomic warehouse'

The U.N. nuclear watchdog and the United States pressured Iran on Wednesday to finally explain the origin of uranium particles found almost two years ago at an old but undeclared site that Israel has called a "secret atomic warehouse". "Whatever nuclear material left such traces was very likely enriched or irradiated," the United States said in its statement to the board.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 22:00 IST
IAEA and U.S. pressure Iran over uranium particles at 'atomic warehouse'
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The U.N. nuclear watchdog and the United States pressured Iran on Wednesday to finally explain the origin of uranium particles found almost two years ago at an old but undeclared site that Israel has called a "secret atomic warehouse". Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew attention to the Turqazabad site in Tehran in a speech to the United Nations in September 2018, urging the International Atomic Energy Agency to visit it. Iran called it a carpet-cleaning facility.

IAEA inspectors went there in February 2019 and took environmental samples that showed traces of processed uranium. The Vienna-based U.N. watchdog has been seeking answers on where those traces came from ever since; it says only part of Iran's explanations have held water. "We believe they need to give us information which is credible. What they are telling us from a technical point of view doesn't add up, so they need to clarify this," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told a news conference during a quarterly meeting of his agency's 35-nation Board of Governors.

The IAEA and U.S. intelligence services have long believed Iran had a coordinated, clandestine nuclear weapons programme that it halted in 2003. Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers effectively drew a line under much of its past. Irrespective of the deal, however, the IAEA is in charge of accounting for all nuclear material in countries that have ratified the global Non-Proliferation Treaty to ensure none is being diverted to make nuclear weapons, even if evidence of previously unknown material is many years old.

Israel has said it seized part of an Iranian "archive" of its past nuclear work, and has used that to call attention to Iranian activities long predating the 2015 deal. Iran has objected to use of that archive material, denouncing "attempts to open an endless process of verifying and cleaning-up of ever-continuing fabricated allegations". It says it has never sought to weaponise nuclear energy.

An IAEA report last week said further analysis of the Turqazabad samples found "isotopically altered particles of low enriched uranium". Similar particles were found in Iran in the past, linked to secretly imported centrifuge components originally from Pakistan, it added. "Whatever nuclear material left such traces was very likely enriched or irradiated," the United States said in its statement to the board. "This raises a whole new series of questions about where such material came from and what Iran may still be hiding. It should be of the utmost concern to all Board members."

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Barcelona's Busquets to miss match against Atlético Madrid

Sergio Busquets will miss Barcelonas match against Atltico Madrid in the Spanish league because of a knee injury. Barcelona said Wednesday that Busquets has a sprained ligament in his left knee, an injury he sustained last weekend playing f...

Corona-positive man ‘kills’ self out of depression: Police

A 36-year-old home-quarantined COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday out of depression, said police. A police official from Mahamandir police station said Shramit Mali had tested positive for the coronavirus infection an...

Pregnant women, elderly to be given COVID-19 vaccine on priority: Odisha CM

Exuding hope that COVID-19 vaccine would be available soon, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said pregnant women and people above 60 years, along with health workers, would be given priority for inoculation. Patnaik, while ...

Danish agriculture minister steps down over illegal mink order

Denmarks Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday faced opposition calls to resign after her agriculture minister stepped down over an illegal order by the government to cull the countrys farmed mink.The government is facing its bigges...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020