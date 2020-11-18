Credit disbursal targets of agriculture, allied sector increased by 2.5 times in J-K

The credit disbursal targets of agriculture and allied sector increased by 2.5 times in Jammu and Kashmir this financial year over the previous one, official sources said. In the last three months, the agriculture and allied sector have got a renewed push in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, on the ground robust implementation of ongoing schemes, several new initiatives like distribution of free threshers to Panchayats and proposed plan to provide subsidy to farmers for the purchase of tractors has brought much-needed focus on this sector.

With the concerted efforts, credit disbursal targets of agriculture and allied sector for the current financial year increased by 2.5 times against the last year disbursement of Rs. 8307 crore, according to official sources. Similarly, the number of farmers from Jammu and Kashmir receiving direct financial assistance under PM-KISAN crossed one million mark, informed official sources.

According to the information, the government has initiated several steps to achieve the goal. Under Formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises Scheme, financial assistance to the tune of 35 per cent with a ceiling of Rs. 10 lakh is being provided for establishing and strengthening of Micro Food Processing Units across J&K. Total number of 1200 bore wells being provided across J&K in Agriculture and Horticulture sector for increasing irrigation cover. At least four new Pesticide Testing Laboratories being set up in J&K. Similarly, four new Soil Testing Laboratories to come up in J&K. In addition, 50 per cent subsidy is being provided for the establishment of dairy production units vis-a-vis milk chilling, processing and value addition like ghee/paneer/butter/kaladi making. Feed and Fodder Development Scheme-2020 has been introduced. Under this Scheme, 50 per cent subsidy is being provided for the establishment of Feed Mill. Also 50 per cent subsidy is being provided for cattle feed and several other schemes has helped the agri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

