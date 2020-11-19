Left Menu
Development News Edition

92 jobs to be created to help environmental restoration in Waikanae catchment

The new funding builds on the Waikanae ki Uta ki Tai (WKUKT) ‘mountains to sea’ project established in 2019 to restore the river catchment’s health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-11-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 08:26 IST
92 jobs to be created to help environmental restoration in Waikanae catchment
“I am pleased that Jobs for Nature can support the aspirations of our Treaty partner Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai who are the mana whenua and kaitiaki of the Waikanae area,” Kiritapu Allan said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ninety-two jobs will be created to help environmental restoration in the Waikanae River catchment through $8.5 million of Jobs for Nature funding, Conservation Minister Kiritapu Allan announced today.

"The new funding will give a four-year boost to the restoration of the Waikanae awa, and is specifically focussed on restoration through riparian fencing and planting; animal and plant pest control; sustainable land management – good land use and land management practice; and community engagement, education, and capacity building," Kiritapu Allan said.

There will also be an integrated provision of engagement, involvement, training, and employment.

"This ensures that iwi and other people can enter the programme at different levels; learn and understand what is required and what is possible, see if the mahi suits them; and build their involvement, skills, and employment options over time."

The new funding builds on the Waikanae ki Uta ki Tai (WKUKT) 'mountains to sea' project established in 2019 to restore the river catchment's health. Both initiatives are a partnership of Waikanae mana whenua Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai (ĀKW), Kāpiti Coast District Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council (GWRC) and the Department of Conservation.

A goal of WKUKT is to create a long-term vehicle and legacy for the restoration of the Waikanae awa over decades.

"I am pleased that Jobs for Nature can support the aspirations of our Treaty partner Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai who are the mana whenua and kaitiaki of the Waikanae area," Kiritapu Allan said.

"This investment supports their aspirations as set out in their Kaitiakitanga Plan, which is designed to express the intergenerational values of their tupuna."

The new funding is to support work and employment in the Waikanae area. It includes commitments to support the development of ĀKW, including on iwi-owned land.

"Jobs for Nature projects not only provide opportunities for local communities but benefit the environment and ultimately all of Aotearoa New Zealand," Kiritapu Allan said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

7,500 students set to benefit from $164m investment to build new classrooms

Around 7,500 students are set to benefit from the Governments latest investment of 164 million to build new classrooms and upgrade schools around the country.The election delivered a clear mandate to accelerate our economic recovery and bui...

Japan to monitor virus cases, hospitals before any emergency declaration decision

Japan will not immediately declare a health emergency following a record rise in coronavirus cases, and will continue to monitor infection rates and the capacity of hospitals to cope, the governments chief spokesman said on Thursday.We will...

Soccer-Foden enjoys England redemption after double against Iceland

England midfielder Phil Foden said he was happy and relieved to repay manager Gareth Southgates trust in him with two goals against Iceland on Wednesday, two months after breaching COVID-19 protocols following the reverse fixture. Foden and...

Over 1,000 evacuated in Nevada wildfire start returning home

A day after a wind-whipped wildfire in northern Nevada roared through a neighbourhood in Reno and destroyed at least five houses, more than 1,000 people who were forced to evacuate including the mayor started returning home Wednesday. Ano...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020