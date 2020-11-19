Rajnath Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri pay tribute to 'bravest of warrior queens' Rani Lakshmibai

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday paid homage to the "courage of the empowered and bravest of warrior queens" Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered her as "an immortal fighter of the Indian freedom struggle whose bravery, courage and prowess this country can never forget."

"Future generations of India will continue to be inspired by her heroism and sacrifice," he added. "She took on a mighty colonial empire and scripted a glorious chapter in India's freedom struggle. I pay tribute to the courage of the empowered and bravest of warrior queens Rani Lakshmibai on her Jayanti," Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy tweeted: "India's rebellion against colonial oppression and loot was fiercely fought from the forefront by the forces under Rani Lakashmibai. Stories of her life have influenced many across Bharat Flag of India." One of the greatest Indian freedom fighters, Rani Lakshmibai was born on this day in 1828 in Varanasi as Manikarnika Tambe.She played an important role in the 1857's first war of independence. (ANI)