Pensioners can now get life certificates at their doorsteps

Pensioners can now get their life certificate at their doorstep, which is required for processing of pensions, said M.P. Bhardwaj, senior postmaster, UP Postal Department on Thursday.

ANI | Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-11-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 12:53 IST
Biometeric being done of one of the pensioners. Image Credit: ANI

Pensioners can now get their life certificate at their doorstep, which is required for processing of pensions, said M.P. Bhardwaj, senior postmaster, UP Postal Department on Thursday. Digital life certificates can be generated at the doorstep by the postman of the area. The digital process is done by biometric authentication, Aadhaar card number, mobile number along with bank account number. Also Pension Payment Order number is required for the process to get completed. A fee of Rs 70 is determined by the department to avail the doorstep facility.

"Pensioners from all the departments can avail this facility. Postmen were chosen for this specific task because they have an idea of their particular area and with the help of our given data, they are communicating with the people and providing the e-generation of the certificate," Bhardwaj informed. "I live in a village far away from the city. I had to come to the city every year for generating my life certificate. There were long queues for this before but now it was done within five minutes saving my time and money. I am thankful to the government for the steps they have taken for the old people," said Fakeer Chand, a pensioner who retired in 2006 and has been receiving pension since then.

All the pensioners are required to provide a life certificate for the processing of the pension. All the pensioners are supposed to generate and submit life certificates from November 1 to December 31. Earlier they (pensioners) used to go to the banks and post offices to get their certificates. Now it can be done at their doorstep. (ANI)

