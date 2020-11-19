Five killed in explosion in Bengal's plastic factory, Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for deceased's kin

Five persons were killed in an explosion at a plastic factory here in Sujapur of Malda district, police said on Thursday. West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay in a statement said that a meeting was conducted with the District Magistrate and Superintendents of Police (SPs) on the directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Rs 2 lakh has been announced as an ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50 lakhs for the injured, the statement added. Moreover, State's Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim is reaching the spot via helicopter. (ANI)