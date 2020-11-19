Left Menu
CLAWS achieves milestone of completing “15 Years of Excellence”

To commemorate the spirit, CLAWS organised a Seminar cum Webinar on “Shifting Domains of Warfare with Special Focus on China’s Increasing Adventurism”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:37 IST
COAS also conferred the “Scholar Warrior Award” as well as released the CLAWS Journal Winter 2020 Issue. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBBhubaneswar)

On 18 November 2020, Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), an independent think tank affiliated to the Indian Army achieved a milestone of completing "15 Years of Excellence" since its inception in 2005. To commemorate the spirit, CLAWS organised a Seminar cum Webinar on "Shifting Domains of Warfare with Special Focus on China's Increasing Adventurism".

Chief of the Army Staff and Patron-CLAWS, Gen MM Naravane delivered a Keynote address wherein he highlighted the importance of building capacities in disruptive technologies, strengthen core capabilities and develop strategic partnerships. COAS also conferred the "Scholar Warrior Award" as well as released the CLAWS Journal Winter 2020 Issue.

The COAS commended the pathbreaking initiatives taken by CLAWS fraternity that set the institute apart, to include, the Field Marshall Manekshaw Essay Competition which promotes strategic culture amongst the youth, research-based on field trips, the Abstracting and Indexing of the CLAWS Journal in Indra Stra Open Journal Systems and the Strategic Vision Initiative amongst many others. COAS also complimented the commitment of CLAWS fraternity and their efforts towards actively furthering India's strategic and military thinking in the changing security paradigm and contributing towards national security and nation-building.

(With Inputs from PIB)

