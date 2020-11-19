Left Menu
President Kovind sends greetings to fellow citizens on eve of Chhath Puja

On Chhath Puja, there has been a tradition of people worshipping son God and also offering reverence & gratitude to Mother Nature by veneration of rivers, ponds and other sources of water.

Updated: 19-11-2020 17:40 IST
President Kovind sends greetings to fellow citizens on eve of Chhath Puja
On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, let us resolve to preserve nature and environment and celebrate the festival keeping in mind the spread of Covid-19 epidemic. Image Credit: ANI

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has sent his greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Chhath Puja.

In a message, the President has said, "On the occasion of the holy festival of 'Chhath Puja', I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad.

On Chhath Puja, there has been a tradition of people worshipping son God and also offering reverence & gratitude to Mother Nature by veneration of rivers, ponds and other sources of water.

On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, let us resolve to preserve nature and environment and celebrate the festival keeping in mind the spread of Covid-19 epidemic. May 'Chhath Maiya' bless all the citizens with good health and prosperity".

(With Inputs from PIB)

