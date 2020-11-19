Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves publication of draft framework for public service

Addressing the media in Pretoria, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola explained that the framework proposes five critical professionalization pillars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:36 IST
Cabinet approves publication of draft framework for public service
“We want to strengthen all government departments and empower them with the capacity to prevent, detect, combat and investigate corruption. The four aspects are critical pillars in the fight against corruption,” Mchunu said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Cabinet has approved the publication of the draft National Implementation Framework towards the professionalization of the public service.

This is in line with the commitment made by the sixth administration to create a capable, ethical and developmental public service.

Addressing the media in Pretoria, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola explained that the framework proposes five critical professionalization pillars. These will be led by the National School of Government (NSG) in partnership with various institutions of learning.

"The five pillars include pre-entry recruitment and selection within the Public service, induction and onboarding, planning and performance management, continuous learning and professional development and career progression and career incidents," Lamola said at a post-cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

Earlier today, Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu urged government departments in all spheres of government to enrol public servants in a range of anti-corruption courses offered by The National School of Government (NSG).

"Our number one priority as a government is to promote honesty, ethics and integrity in the public service. Corrupt practices impact negatively on the poor and make them unable to enjoy the quality of public services that they are entitled to.

"We want to strengthen all government departments and empower them with the capacity to prevent, detect, combat and investigate corruption. The four aspects are critical pillars in the fight against corruption," Mchunu said.

The courses are designed to equip public servants to prevent, detect, combat and investigate corruption in the public service.

The NSG, which is responsible for strengthening state capacity through education, training and development, is currently offering a bouquet of integrity management courses to promote ethical behaviour in the public sector.

Section 195 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, envisages a public service that will promote a high standard of professional ethics.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Court defers hearing on CBI plea for ‘paedophile’ engineer’s custody to Nov 24

A Banda court on Thursday deferred again the hearing on a CBI plea for the custody of an engineer arrested for allegedly exploiting children sexually and selling videos and photographs of the nefarious acts on the darknet to paedophiles acr...

Sweden finds coronavirus in mink industry workers

Swedens health agency said on Thursday a number of people who work in the mink industry had tested positive for the coronavirus.Authorities are analysing virus from the infected people and from infected minks to see if there is a link betwe...

Study being conducted to check whether biogas can be supplied to houses in villages: Shekhawat

A pilot study is being conducted on whether biogas produced from dung can be supplied to houses in villages, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday. Speaking at an event on World Toilet Day, Shekhawat also empha...

Fertilizer Minister Sadananda Gowda tests positive for COVID-19

Fertilizer Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself. After initial symptoms of COVID-19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. I have isolated myself, Gowda tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020