Cabinet approves publication of draft framework for public service

Cabinet has approved the publication of the draft National Implementation Framework towards the professionalization of the public service.

This is in line with the commitment made by the sixth administration to create a capable, ethical and developmental public service.

Addressing the media in Pretoria, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola explained that the framework proposes five critical professionalization pillars. These will be led by the National School of Government (NSG) in partnership with various institutions of learning.

"The five pillars include pre-entry recruitment and selection within the Public service, induction and onboarding, planning and performance management, continuous learning and professional development and career progression and career incidents," Lamola said at a post-cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

Earlier today, Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu urged government departments in all spheres of government to enrol public servants in a range of anti-corruption courses offered by The National School of Government (NSG).

"Our number one priority as a government is to promote honesty, ethics and integrity in the public service. Corrupt practices impact negatively on the poor and make them unable to enjoy the quality of public services that they are entitled to.

"We want to strengthen all government departments and empower them with the capacity to prevent, detect, combat and investigate corruption. The four aspects are critical pillars in the fight against corruption," Mchunu said.

The courses are designed to equip public servants to prevent, detect, combat and investigate corruption in the public service.

The NSG, which is responsible for strengthening state capacity through education, training and development, is currently offering a bouquet of integrity management courses to promote ethical behaviour in the public sector.

Section 195 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, envisages a public service that will promote a high standard of professional ethics.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)