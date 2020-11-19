Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trains suspension: Pb CM urges Centre to show ‘magnanimity’

With Punjab farmers bent upon not allowing passenger train movements through the state, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged the Centre to show magnanimity and not link the restoration of freight train service with that of the passenger ones.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:13 IST
Trains suspension: Pb CM urges Centre to show ‘magnanimity’

With Punjab farmers bent upon not allowing passenger train movements through the state, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged the Centre to show magnanimity and not link the restoration of freight train service with that of the passenger ones. Singh also urged the Union government to support his government in creating a congenial environment for ending the prolonged farmers' agitation, which, he said, will have grave repercussions for the state and the nation.

The deadlock between protesting farmers and the Railways continued over the issue of resumption of trains. Punjab farmers' bodies had on Wednesday said they would consider allowing passenger trains to run in the state if the Centre starts running the goods trains first. The Railways, however, has refused to resume goods trains, saying it would either operate both freight and passenger trains or none.

The suspension of goods trains has hit the supplies of fertilizers for the agriculture sector and coal for thermal power plants, besides adversely affecting the industry. Chief Minister Singh on Thursday said it was the joint responsibility of both the state and the Centre to provide a conducive environment for resolving the current crisis resulting from the suspension of train services. According to a government statement, Singh is likely to meet the Kisan unions soon in Chandigarh, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

The CM said he intended to hold discussions with farmers' representatives and also to meet the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister on the issue, which has resulted in massive losses to the state exchequer and caused irrevocable damage to the industry and agriculture. He would urge both sides to take proactive steps to find an amicable solution to the problem, he added. The continued suspension of the rail movement is hurting not just Punjab but also the neighbouring states, he noted.

Even the armed forces in Ladakh and Kashmir have been hit hard as their supplies have been seriously affected by the prolonged interruption of services, he said. The situation needed to be resolved urgently, said the Punjab chief minister, requesting the central government to show generosity in the matter in the light of the farmers' decision to consider lifting the blockade of passenger trains too, once freight services are resumed in Punjab. At the same time, he said, the farmers should also ease their blockade of passenger trains to enable the state government, which has extended full support in their fight against the farm laws, to restore normalcy.

Neither Punjab nor the nation can afford to allow the situation to continue indefinitely in this manner, he said..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling slips versus dollar and euro in cautious markets

The pound fell on Thursday against a rebounding dollar in generally cautious global markets, while sterling traders awaited hints about the likelihood of the UK and European Union reaching a post-Brexit trade deal before the Dec. 31 deadlin...

CDC recommends Americans don't travel for Thanksgiving

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it recommends Americans do not travel during the Thanksgiving holiday next week to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as cases of the virus spike around the country.The travel recommenda...

Cricket-ICC tweaks test championship rules, shifts women's T20 World Cup

Teams will be ranked based on the percentage of points earned from completed matches to determine the finalists of the inaugural World Test Championship WTC next year, the International Cricket Council ICC said on Thursday. The sports globa...

FACTBOX-What is Britain's National Cyber Force?

Britain on Thursday announced the formation of a National Cyber Force of government hackers to launch cyberattacks against criminals, terrorists and hostile states. It is part of a pledge by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deliver the count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020