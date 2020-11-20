One held in connection with viral video showing celebratory firing in UP's Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested one person in connection with a video that went viral on social media showing people allegedly indulging in celebratory firing on a street in Lucknow.

According to Gopal Choudhary, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, four out of the five people recognised in the video are absconding.

"A video went viral on social media on Wednesday in which people were seen indulging in celebratory firing on the street. Investigation revealed that it was an old video recorded on October 31 in the Thakurganj police station area. Out of the five people recognised in the video, one person has been arrested and four are absconding," Choudhary said. (ANI

