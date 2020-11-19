Ashok Chaudhary appointed Bihar Education Minister after Mewalal Choudhary steps down
Bihar Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary was on Thursday given additional charge of the education department, following the resignation of Mewalal Choudhary over corruption allegations.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:30 IST
Bihar Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary was on Thursday given additional charge of the education department, following the resignation of Mewalal Choudhary over corruption allegations. Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan appointed Ashok Chaudhary as the education minister on the recommendation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Mewalal Choudhary was among the 14 ministers who were sworn in on November 16 as part of Nitish Kumar's new term as Bihar chief minister. In 2017, Mewalal was suspended from the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) government over alleged irregularities in appointments during his tenure as the vice-chancellor of the Bihar Agriculture University, Sabour in Bhagalpur district.
"An accusation is proven only when a charge sheet is filed or a court gives an order and none of the two is there to prove the allegations against me," Mewalal said on corruption charges levelled against him. Mewalal is an MLA from Tarapur who was suspended from the JD(U) in 2017 but was re-inducted later. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mewalal Choudhary
- Bihar
- Nitish Kumar
- Nitish
- Phagu Chauhan
- Ashok Chaudhary
ALSO READ
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi, during poll rally at Bihar's Madhepura, showers praise on LJD chief Sharad Yadav, says he got to learn a lot from the veteran politician.
Only NDA can provide new opportunities, security, employment and self-employment to youth of Bihar: PM Modi.
'Modi Voting Machine' or 'Modi ji's media', not scared of them: Rahul Gandhi tells Bihar poll rally
In Aatmanirbhar Bihar, our goal is to maintain rule of law and to ensure welfare of poor: PM Narendra Modi.
Poor of Bihar know their 'sevak' from a backward society and born in poverty is ensuring that not a single poor sleeps hungry: Modi.