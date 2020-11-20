Left Menu
Kids United joins ILO's campaign to end child labour

The singers have dedicated their latest song, Take a Stand, to the UN International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour, scheduled for 2021.

20-11-2020
“Support for ending child labour has never been more important because the COVID-19 crisis threatens to reverse years of progress,” said Francesco d’Ovidio, ILO Officer in Charge, Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work Branch.  Image Credit: Twitter(@WeAreKidsUnited)

The French musical group, Kids United New Generation, have joined the International Labour Organization's (ILO) campaign to end child labour.

The new song highlights the urgent need to take action to address the problem and calls on governments and organizations around the world to do more. The lyrics focus on a message of hope, that child labour can end if we all work together.

"We all must do our part

To give these lives a brand-new start

On us, their futures depend

Bring child labour to an end."

KIDS UNITED New Generation consists of five children, Dylan, Gloria, Ilyana, Nathan and Valentina. As part of their efforts to promote children's rights, they are UNICEF messengers and are also supporters of the global Music Against Child Labour Initiative (MACLI), which was launched in 2013 by the ILO and some of the world's greatest musicians. MACLI calls on musicians to dedicate a concert or song to the struggle against child labour and to empower children through music education.

"Support for ending child labour has never been more important because the COVID-19 crisis threatens to reverse years of progress," said Francesco d'Ovidio, ILO Officer in Charge, Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work Branch. "It is thrilling to see these young singing stars joining the cause because this initiative is also about empowering children, including those who were formerly in child labour, and joining forces to make a change."

The ILO estimates that 152 million children are currently in child labour, of whom 73 million are in hazardous forms of work. The international community has set a goal of ending child labour in all its forms by 2025, in Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Target 8.7. The global partnership Alliance 8.7 supports this work and brings together 230 partners and 22 Pathfinder Countries to coordinate action and drive progress.

