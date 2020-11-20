Left Menu
Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti 'silent' on security forces killing four terrorists in J-K's Nagrota

Even as security forces achieved a major success ahead of next month's District Development Council council elections in Jammu and Kashmir by killing four heavily armed terrorists of Pakistan- based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) near Nagrota, leaders of some mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir including National Conference and PDP have not reacted to the incident and appear to be "quiet".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 21:43 IST
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Even as security forces achieved a major success ahead of next month's District Development Council council elections in Jammu and Kashmir by killing four heavily armed terrorists of Pakistan- based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) near Nagrota, leaders of some mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir including National Conference and PDP have not reacted to the incident and appear to be "quiet". National Conference and PDP are part of Gupkar Alliance which is fighting the District Development Council (DDC) elections together.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti have not reacted to the major success of security in the Union Territory though they made some other comments in their tweets. The alliance has also not come out with any statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the success of security forces in defeating the nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir and in preventing the terrorists from wreaking havoc and destruction.

"Neutralising of four terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted," PM Modi said in a tweet. "Our security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir. Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot," he added.

In an operation by the security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu city in Jammu and Kashmir on November 19, four terrorists of JeM were killed. The encounter took place early morning and lasted for three hours. A large catche of arms and ammunition was recovered from them including 11 AK-47s rifles, three pistols and 29 grenades.

The DDC polls will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. (ANI)

