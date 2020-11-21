Left Menu
TN Governor promulgates ordinance to ban online gaming

In a bid to prevent incidents of suicide and "protect innocent people from the evils of online gaming", Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has promulgated an ordinance to ban online gaming.

21-11-2020
In a bid to prevent incidents of suicide and "protect innocent people from the evils of online gaming", Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has promulgated an ordinance to ban online gaming. "The people who are found gaming will be punished with a fine amount of Rs 5,000/- and six months imprisonment," the order stated.

While issuing the order on Friday, the Governor said that "due to online gaming, innocent people mainly youngsters are being cheated and some people have committed suicide." "In order to avoid such incidents of suicide and protect the innocent people from the evils of online gaming, the Government has submitted a proposal to Governor to promulgate an Ordinance by amending the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, 1930 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1930), Chennai City Police Act, 1888 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1888) and the Tamil Nadu District Police Act, 1859 (Tamil Nadu Act XXIV of 1859)," the government order said.

The newly issued ordinance bans betting in cyberspace using computers or any communication device or resource. Furthermore, people who open/keep a common gaming house will be punished with a fine amount of Rs 10,000 and two years imprisonment.

The order further banned "electronic transfer of funds" used for wagering or betting, distributing the winnings, prize money. (ANI)

