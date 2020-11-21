Rajasthan reports 3,007 new COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan reported 3,007 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,40,676. The state reported 16 deaths and 1,963 recoveries and discharges today.

There are 18,684 cases in the state while 2,07,224 people have recovered from the viral infection. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan stands at 2,146. (ANI)