Andhra speaker safe after vehicle meets with minor accident

Andhra Pradesh Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram's vehicle met with a minor accident near Vanjangi village of Amadalavalasa Mandal in Srikakulam district on Saturday. Speaking to ANI over the phone, Koteswara Rao, Sub-Inspector (SI) Amadalavalasa, said that the accident happened at noon when Sitaram was returning to Amadalavalasa after attending a programme at Srikakulam Collector's office in the morning.

"When his vehicle was crossing Vanjangi village, an auto going towards Srikakulam rammed into the Speaker's car. The alert car driver pulled over to the roadside. Later speaker left the place in another vehicle," the SI said. He said there were two passengers in the auto at the time of the accident. "Auto driver and one passenger sustained minor injuries. They are shifted to Srikakulam government General Hospital. The case is filed and an investigation is underway," Rao added further. (ANI)