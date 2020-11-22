Saudi crown prince proposes holding two G20 summits a year

Saudi crown prince proposes holding two G20 summits a yearReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 22-11-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 21:29 IST
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Sunday proposed holding two G20 summits annually in the future: one, virtually, mid-year, and a second in-person at the end of the year.
Speaking on the last day of the summit, the prince said the G20 presidency will issue its final communique and also a separate statement from Turkey detailing Ankara's views towards that communique. He gave no more details about the statement.
