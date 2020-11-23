Left Menu
Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco facility in Jeddah with rocket

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 09:49 IST
Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco facility in Jeddah with rocket
Yemen's Houthi group said on Monday it fired a rocket at a distribution station operated by oil company Saudi Aramco in the Saudi Arabian Red Sea city of Jeddah.

There was no immediate Saudi confirmation of the claim announced on Twitter by a military spokesman of the group who warned foreign companies working in Saudi Arabia to exercise caution as "operations will continue". Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country's north.

Fighting escalated in March 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

