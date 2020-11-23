Left Menu
6 NDRF teams deployed in parts of Tamil Nadu ahead of cyclonic storm warning

In the wake of a cyclonic storm warning over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast in the next 24 hours, six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Cuddalore and Chidambaram towns here for pe-positioning on Monday.

ANI | Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-11-2020 10:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of a cyclonic storm warning over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast in the next 24 hours, six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Cuddalore and Chidambaram towns here for pe-positioning on Monday. "The Depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal about 600 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 630 km south-southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours," the IMD said.

Due to well-marked low pressure over the southwest Bay of Bengal, a cyclonic storm is expected on the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast in the next 24 hours, the IMD had informed earlier today. "The well-marked low pressure over southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and move towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast. It's likely to cross between Karaikal and Mamallapuram by November 25 afternoon," said S Balachandran, IMD Chennai.

On Sunday, the IMD had said the "very severe" cyclonic storm "GATI" over the southwest Arabian Sea has moved westwards. (ANI)

