Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman in Maharashtra rows 18 km daily to attend to tribal babies, expecting moms

In an attempt to help people amid the pandemic, Relu Vasave, an Anganwadi worker from Maharashtra's Nandurbar rows 18 kilometers to interior villages every day to attend to tribal children below six years and expecting mothers.

ANI | Nandurbar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:19 IST
Woman in Maharashtra rows 18 km daily to attend to tribal babies, expecting moms
Relu Vasave, an Anganwadi worker from Nandurbar rows 18 kilometers every day to interior villages in Maharashtra.. Image Credit: ANI

In an attempt to help people amid the pandemic, Relu Vasave, an Anganwadi worker from Maharashtra's Nandurbar rows 18 kilometers to interior villages every day to attend to tribal children below six years and expecting mothers. Relu belongs to Nashik and has grown up near Narmada, where she learned swimming. Since April, she started visiting newborn tribal babies and expecting mothers from the hamlets of Aligat and Dadar so that they do not miss out on their proper medical care and nutrition.

Being an Anganwadi member, she is supposed to keep checking the weight, health, and proper growth of newborns and their mothers. "It is not easy to row every day. My hands pain by the time I am back home in the evening. But that doesn't worry me. It's important that babies and expecting mothers eat nutritious food and remain healthy. I will keep visiting these hamlets till things improve on the COVID-19 front," Relu told ANI.

She has received heaps of praises from the tribal people for the effort during this pandemic. Her work has finally reached the Chief Minister's office and Chief executive of the Nandurbar Zilla Parishad where she was personally praised for her great work on the CM's behalf. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Barnier says "fundamental differences" persist in UK trade talks

The European Unions Brexit negotiator said on Monday fundamental differences persisted in trade talks with Britain but that both sides were pushing hard for a deal.After technical discussions this weekend, negotiations continue online today...

Churchill Brothers' Honduran recruit Clayvin Zuniga rescued Hurricane Eta-affected people

Having rescued scores of people from hurricane Eta, which has ravaged central America countries, Churchill Brothers Honduran recruit Clayvin Zuniga is now looking to impress with his football skills in the I-league. Zuniga made news with hi...

COVID-19 death toll reaches 100 in Ladakh; civil society calls for week-long shutdown

The COVID-19 death toll in the Union Territory of Ladakh reached 100 as two more people died due to the infection in Leh district, thereby prompting the civil society to call for a self-imposed week-long shutdown here from Monday to contain...

Thai woman alleges sex abuse in school then faces storm of criticism

A row over a Thai woman who held up a placard alleging sexual abuse in schools has put a spotlight on harassment in the education system even as she draws threats of legal action for misrepresentation and attacks for soiling Thailands image...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020