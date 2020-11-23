Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's active caseload remains below 5 pc of total cases

India has managed to sustain its active caseload for coronavirus cases below the 5 per cent-mark, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:34 IST
India's active caseload remains below 5 pc of total cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India has managed to sustain its active caseload for coronavirus cases below the 5 per cent-mark, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Monday. According to an official release, the country's active caseload for COVID-19 stands at 4.85 per cent i.e. 4,43,486 while the recovery rate continues to be above 93 per cent as 93.68 per cent of all cases have recovered as of date. In the last 24 hours, the country registered 41,024 new recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recovered cases to 85,62,641.

The gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing and currently stands at 81,19,155. "In the last 24 hours, 44,059 persons were found infected with COVID. India has been registering less than 50,000 cases for the last 16 days, since November 8. This assumes significance as several countries of the Western Hemisphere are witnessing a huge surge of new cases at the onset of winter," the release stated.

A total of 77.44 per cent of the new recoveries are contributed by ten States/UTs. Kerala (6,227) and Delhi (6,154) have recorded more than 6,000 recoveries in the last 24 hours while Maharashtra witnessed 4,600 recoveries in the same timeframe.

Among the newly recorded cases within 24 hours, Delhi emerged on the top with 6,746 cases followed by Maharashtra at 5,753 and Kerala at 5,254, as per the release. The ten States/UTs have alone contributed 78.74 per cent to the tally of newly reported cases on Sunday. As many as 15 States and UTs are reporting less than the national average of cases per million population (6,623), the ministry said.

Besides, 74.95 per cent of the 511 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours were reported from ten States/UTs. Twenty-one states and UTs have been reporting lower than the national average of deaths per million (97). (ANI)

Also Read: NIA arraigns five more persons as accused in Kerala gold smuggling case

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Barnier says "fundamental differences" persist in UK trade talks

The European Unions Brexit negotiator said on Monday fundamental differences persisted in trade talks with Britain but that both sides were pushing hard for a deal.After technical discussions this weekend, negotiations continue online today...

Churchill Brothers' Honduran recruit Clayvin Zuniga rescued Hurricane Eta-affected people

Having rescued scores of people from hurricane Eta, which has ravaged central America countries, Churchill Brothers Honduran recruit Clayvin Zuniga is now looking to impress with his football skills in the I-league. Zuniga made news with hi...

COVID-19 death toll reaches 100 in Ladakh; civil society calls for week-long shutdown

The COVID-19 death toll in the Union Territory of Ladakh reached 100 as two more people died due to the infection in Leh district, thereby prompting the civil society to call for a self-imposed week-long shutdown here from Monday to contain...

Thai woman alleges sex abuse in school then faces storm of criticism

A row over a Thai woman who held up a placard alleging sexual abuse in schools has put a spotlight on harassment in the education system even as she draws threats of legal action for misrepresentation and attacks for soiling Thailands image...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020