Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand CM orders probe into case relating to inter-caste and interfaith marriage scheme

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday ordered a probe into a matter relating to a scheme for promoting inter-caste and interfaith marriages mentioned in a press release by the Tehri Garhwal district social welfare officer.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 23-11-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 19:43 IST
Uttarakhand CM orders probe into case relating to inter-caste and interfaith marriage scheme
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday ordered a probe into a matter relating to a scheme for promoting inter-caste and interfaith marriages mentioned in a press release by the Tehri Garhwal district social welfare officer.

According to inputs provided by the Chief Minister's media coordinator, "The social welfare officer of Tehri District had released a press release stating that CM will be giving information about the application for inter-caste and inter-religious marriage incentive scheme soon. In the past, during the Congress rule in 2012, the incentive amount of such a scheme was increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. This scheme was implemented in 1976 at the time of the Congress government."

"The chief secretary ordered an inquiry into this matter. The government is considering ending this scheme for promoting inter-religious marriages. A decision will be taken soon in this regard," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurates Uttarakhand's first ever Nayar Valley Adventure Sports festival

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BAI requests ministry to relax quarantine norms for foreign players' participation in India Open

The Badminton Association of India BAI on Monday requested the Sports Ministry to relax the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for foreign players participating in next years Yonex Sunrise India Open Super 500 tournament. BAI general secret...

SPP appearing for victim in actress sexual assault case undertood to have resigned

The Special Public Prosecutor appearing for the victim in the case of sexual assault of an actress here in 2017 is understood to have tendered his resignation from the post. The Special Public Prosecutor A Suresan is understood to have writ...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on vaccine cheer, upbeat business activity data

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Monday as hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and data showing a rapid expansion in monthly business activity fueled bets of a quicker economic recovery from a pandemic-driven recession. Economically-sensitive sect...

Google faces UK scrutiny over new advertising data revamp

Google faces fresh regulatory scrutiny in Britain over plans to revamp its ad data system, after a group of competitors complained to regulators that the changes would cement the US tech giants online dominance. Marketers for an Open Web, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020