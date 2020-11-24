Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minor gang raped in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha

A 14-year-old girl was gang raped by four people while she was out on a walk with an acquaintance in Kabirdham district, said Chhattisgarh police on Monday.

ANI | Kabirdham (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 24-11-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 08:33 IST
Minor gang raped in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha
Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Shalabh Kumar Sinha speaks to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A 14-year-old girl was gang raped by four people while she was out on a walk with an acquaintance in Kabirdham district, said Chhattisgarh police on Monday. The incident occurred near Acharya Panth Shri Granth Muni Naam Saheb Government PG College in Kawardha on Sunday.

"The minor girl filed a complaint on November 22 around 11 pm at Kotwali police station. In her complaint, she said that she was gang raped when she had gone for a walk with her friend," Shalabh Kumar Sinha, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police told ANI. "According to the victim, the accused are from nearby areas. A search is on," he added.

Meanwhile, police conducted an identification parade of suspects, but the girl didn't identify anyone till Monday evening, said sources. Opposition leader Santosh Pandey termed the incident as condemnable and shameful.

"The accused are still roaming free. In Chhattisgarh, crimes are increasing. The government is guilty. We are demanding that the accused be arrested soon," the BJP leader said. (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study sheds light on danger of Z-drugs for dementia patients

Strong sleeping pills known as Z-drugs are linked with an increased risk of falls, fractures, and stroke among people with dementia - according to research from the University of East Anglia. Sleep disturbance is common among people with de...

You can now view more information about co-workers in Gmail side panel

Gmail users can now find or view additional information about their co-workers, contacts and people who send them an email, all in the side panel. It includes contact details such as phone number and email address, Team and manager, office ...

Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Biden transition

After weeks of waiting, President Donald Trumps administration on Monday cleared the way for President-elect Joe Biden to transition to the White House, giving him access to briefings and funding even as Trump vowed to continue fighting the...

UN ‘extremely concerned’ for safety of Tigray civilians in regional capital, as refugee numbers grow

Due to a near-total communications blackout across Tigray, establishing facts on the ground is proving difficult, but UN Spokesperson Stphane Dujarric told correspondents at UN Headquarters that more than half a million people remain in Mek...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020