Minor gang raped in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha

A 14-year-old girl was gang raped by four people while she was out on a walk with an acquaintance in Kabirdham district, said Chhattisgarh police on Monday. The incident occurred near Acharya Panth Shri Granth Muni Naam Saheb Government PG College in Kawardha on Sunday.

"The minor girl filed a complaint on November 22 around 11 pm at Kotwali police station. In her complaint, she said that she was gang raped when she had gone for a walk with her friend," Shalabh Kumar Sinha, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police told ANI. "According to the victim, the accused are from nearby areas. A search is on," he added.

Meanwhile, police conducted an identification parade of suspects, but the girl didn't identify anyone till Monday evening, said sources. Opposition leader Santosh Pandey termed the incident as condemnable and shameful.

"The accused are still roaming free. In Chhattisgarh, crimes are increasing. The government is guilty. We are demanding that the accused be arrested soon," the BJP leader said. (ANI)