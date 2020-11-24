Left Menu
70-year-old man shot dead in Delhi's Vikaspuri

A 70-year-old man was shot dead in south-west Delhi's Vikaspuri on Monday evening, the Delhi Police informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 11:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 70-year-old man was shot dead in south-west Delhi's Vikaspuri on Monday evening, the Delhi Police informed. "On November 23 at about 5:20 PM, Station House Officer (SHO) Vikaspuri was informed about the firing incident near house number H-358 in the locality. The SHO rushed to the spot immediately," said Delhi Police in a statement.

Attam Singh (70) was injured in the incident and was rushed to Sehgal Hospital at Outer Ring Road. He was declared brought dead with bullet injury marks on his head. Two men wearing helmets on a motorcycle were seen near his home.

As the deceased stopped his black Santro car with registration number DL 4CND 4706, the pillion rider on the motorcycle fired upon him and the duo escaped thereafter. The deceased was an Afghan refugee who had settled in India 28 years back.

He used to conduct sewa at Gurudwara at Anandpur Dham in Karala village within the national capital territory. Ha also dealt in the sale and purchase of property near the Gurudwara.

Delhi Police are further investigating the case. (ANI)

