Leaders, citizens pay last respects to former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi, cremation to be held on Nov 26

Leaders from various political parties and citizens paid their last respects to the mortal remains of former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi at his Guwahati residence earlier in the morning today.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:06 IST
Leaders, citizens pay last respects to former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi, cremation to be held on Nov 26
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi passed away on November 23 in Guwahati [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Leaders from various political parties and citizens paid their last respects to the mortal remains of former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi at his Guwahati residence earlier in the morning today. "We will take former CM Tarun Gogoi's body from his residence to Congress headquarters at Rajeev Bhawan in the city. We will also take his body to Assam Secretariat and State Assembly. Subsequently, we will take his mortal remains to the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra," Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) secretary Bhupen Bora told ANI.

"The cremation will be conducted on November 26," he added. Gogoi, 84, died on Monday evening at Guwahati Medical College where he was on ventilation after suffering a multi-organ failure. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in August.

He was the 13th chief minister of the state and held office between 2001 and 2016. (ANI)

