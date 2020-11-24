India repatriates Pakistani prisoners, including 20 fishermen

As many as 25 Pakistani prisoners, including 20 fishermen returned home from the Attari-Wagah border after being released by the Indian authorities on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Arunpal Singh, Protocol Officer (Police) said, "These fishermen had entered India mistakenly and have completed their imprisonment. They are being handed over to Pakistan."

Mohammad, a fisherman from Karachi said, "I am going back to Pakistan after around four years. I would like to requests both the governments to send back the remaining fishermen." Another fisherman said that he is unaware of his family members' whereabout as he has been away from his family for many years.

This comes a day after 221 people, who were stranded in Pakistan due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown returned to India on Monday, after eight months. The Indian High Commission in Pakistan last week announced that it will be facilitating the return of 221 people, including 75 stranded Indian nationals, to India on November 23.

In a Twitter post, the High Commission of India in Pakistan had said that a total of 135 NORI (No Objection to Return to India) visa holders, 75 Indian nationals and 11 spouses of NORI visa holders will be repatriated to India. (ANI)