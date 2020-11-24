Bheki Cele condemns attack on police officers by EFF leader

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, has expressed disgust at the "reckless, irresponsible and dangerous" statements calling for the attack on police officers by EFF leader, Julius Malema.

In a statement, the Ministry said Malema, while addressing his supporters over the weekend, was seen clearly encouraging direct violence against members of the SAPS and their families.

Cele in a statement assured South Africans that such threats will not be taken lightly by the South African Police Services.

"I think the EFF leader has crossed the line. You are not going to threaten the police and think they will just fold their arms. The job of the police is clear and is prescribed in the Constitution, which is to protect, prevent, combat and investigate the crime. Police are also there to uphold and enforce the law, so no one has the right to threaten the police when they conduct their work," he said.

The Minister urged members of the police service to protect themselves.

Cele said he was confident that if needs be, police are more than capable of defending themselves, should they be under any attack.

"The threat to the lives of police members and their families will not be tolerated. Officers of the law should never be used as bait for political mileage," he said.

