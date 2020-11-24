Left Menu
MLA Ganesh Kumar's personal staffer held for 'threatening' witness in actress assault case

Pradeep Kumar, a personal staff member of MLA KB Ganesh Kumar, has been arrested by the police for allegedly trying to threaten one of the witnesses in the actress assault case.

ANI | Kollam (Kerala) | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pradeep Kumar, a personal staff member of MLA KB Ganesh Kumar, has been arrested by the police for allegedly trying to threaten one of the witnesses in the actress assault case. Kumar was arrested by Bekal Police on Tuesday and will be produced before a court in Kasaragod. Earlier, a Kasaragod sessions court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by Kumar.

According to the prosecution, Kumar had tried to influence a witness and urged him to turn hostile in the actress assault and abduction case. After the witness did not yield, Kumar, according to police also threatened the witness. A Malayalam actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. She later escaped. (ANI)

