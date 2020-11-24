Left Menu
Couple attempts self-immolation in front of Odisha Assembly

Parents of a minor girl on Tuesday attempted self-immolation in front of the Odisha Assembly building in Bhubaneshwar, in protest against police inaction in arresting those who murdered their daughter.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 24-11-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:10 IST
Woman addresses media after being prevented from self immolation by Odisha Police (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Parents of a minor girl on Tuesday attempted self-immolation in front of the Odisha Assembly building in Bhubaneshwar, in protest against police inaction in arresting those who murdered their daughter. Odisha Police personnel managed to rescue the couple.

According to the couple, "Our five-year-old daughter was kidnapped, raped and killed in the month of July. We went to the police station, SP and MLA to inform them about what the miscreants had done to our daughter. Till date, nobody has bothered to listen to us." A police official said "We are investigating the matter. As of now, the couple has been sent to a nearby hospital for treatment." (ANI)

