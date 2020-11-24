Left Menu
Journalist Priya Ramani says she stands with her statement, no chance of settlement

Journalist Priya Ramani on Tuesday informed a Delhi court that she stands with her statement declining any chance of settlement in the defamation case filed against her by the former Union Minister MJ Akbar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:26 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Journalist Priya Ramani on Tuesday informed a Delhi court that she stands with her statement declining any chance of settlement in the defamation case filed against her by the former Union Minister MJ Akbar. Ramani's submission came in pursuance of the last hearing when the court asked both the parties whether there was a possibility to arrive at a settlement on the issue.

Representing Ramani, advocate Bhavook Chauhan told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey that "Ramani stands by her statement. If the Complainant (Akbar) wants to withdraw then he may bring it on record." Advocate Sandeep Kapur, appearing on behalf of Akbar, rejected the submission made by Ramani.

Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra, who was appearing for MJ Akbar, submitted that necessary instructions might be sought if Ramani wants to apologise. As the Ramani counsel clarified that there is no chance of settlement, Akbar's counsel Sandeep Kapur said that he wants to continue the matter on merits.

Meanwhile, Luthra began her final submissions in the defamation case whereby she reiterated Ramani's statements were per se defamatory and lowered the reputation of her client. The court has listed the matter for December 2 for further hearing.

The matter was heard afresh after a new judge has taken over the case after the transfer of an earlier magistrate. Earlier the final argument was earlier heard by then ACMM Vishal Pahuja, who has now been transferred. MJ Akbar, a former Minister of State for External Affairs, had filed a defamation case against the journalist Priya Ramani for accusing him of sexual misconduct. Akbar had on October 17, 2018, resigned as the union minister after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India. Ramani had accused Akbar of sexual misconduct, a charge denied by him. (ANI)

